The governors of Tennessee and Missouri are ending their states' participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday directed the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to notify the U.S. Department of Labor that the state will end participation in those programs effective at 11:59 p.m. on June 12.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that he has sent a letter to the Department of Labor to end his state's participation in the programs starting July 3.
“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” Lee said in a statement. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.” Lee's announcement says any unemployment benefit weeks filed before July 3 that are eligible for the federal supplements will continue to be processed.
Lee's office notes that unemployment claimants in Tennessee have been required to complete three weekly job searches to remain eligible for benefits since Oct. 4, 2020. Missouri claimants are also required to report three work search activities per week to receive benefits.
In a statement of his own, Parson said Missouri business owners are struggling because of labor shortages he claims were caused by the federal unemployment aid programs. “While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing. It's time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce," Parson said.
Those programs include:
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance;
- Emergency Unemployment Relief for Government Entities and Nonprofit Organizations;
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation;
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation;
- 100 Percent Reimbursement of Short-Time Compensation Benefit Costs Paid Under State Law; and
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation.
Read Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s letter to the U.S. Department of Labor:
Read Missouri's termination of program agreement: