PADUCAH — A frustrated coach and dad and a social media post are behind a big change coming to Paducah parks.
Last week, Tim Top and his Little League team were kicked off an otherwise empty baseball field at Stuart Nelson Park. He took to social media to vent.
He says they failed to make a reservation, but they were never informed they had to make one, especially considering all the fields were empty.
When he tried to pay the fee to stay on the field, park rangers said it was too late and forced him and all the kids out.
Topp says seeing the fear and sadness in his team that day was a terrible feeling.
“It kind of affected the kids. My son, even after that, he asked were we going to be kicked out of the park again if we came,” Topp says.
That's when he knew something had to change.
Paducah Mayor George Bray feels the same, but he wanted to turn this negative situation into a positive one.
“All of us were really upset about the way the incident happened. But, it provided us an opportunity to get better. It provided us an opportunity to identify areas that we can improve in,” Bray says.
The first change: The fields no longer require registration and fees.
Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark says it's first come, first served.
“If a parent or family comes and wants to just throw the ball around, they can do that. If a team comes and a field is available and it's not wet, they can get on it and practice,” says Clark.
They are also looking to create more activities to engage the public.
Topp says he was glad that suggestion was received well.
“They’re looking at bringing more things to the park for the kids — maybe summer programs, different leagues. They had a lot of questions on things they could do to help with the kids,” Topp says.
Topp grew up loving Stuart Nelson Park. He hopes with these changes, his kids can love it too.
Topp's team practiced on the field Tuesday evening. They were able to run drills, throw balls and practice hitting. And there were no issues this time around.
He hopes to continue practicing there for seasons to come.
You can still reserve a field to guarantee you'll have access. For more information, call the Paducah Parks Department at 270-444-8508.