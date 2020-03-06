METROPOLIS, IL — It takes a team for local police departments to keep you safe. That team consist of two- and four-legged officers. K-9s are important members of law enforcement, but they cost thousands of dollars purchase, train, and care for.
The Metropolis Police Department in Illinois has had its K-9, Jacobo, for five years. He's a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who assists in narcotic searches, missing persons searches and community events.
"When I got him out, just his mere presence and barking gained our compliance, and that's all we are looking for," Jacobo's handler, Officer Tim Davis said.
Retirement isn't typically this early for a 7 year old, but heartworm has slowed the K-9 officer down.
"We had him on the preventative, but apparently they're building a tolerance to that particular one," Davis said.
Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse said Jacobo is one of the only certified K-9s in southern Illinois.
"The other closest dog is in Anna," Masse. "So, if we needed a K-9 for a search warrant, or a lost child, or a lost elderly person, we would be wasting precious minutes."
The department is asking the community to help raise $13,500 for Jacobo's replacement.
City funds weren't allocated to a new K-9 for this upcoming fiscal year. Masse said the city will put some funds towards the purchase, and so will their department.
"It's a community-involved dog. I thought we'd try to get some community involvement in the support of the dog," Masse said.
The department's newest K-9 handler, Officer Nick Holland, needs to start training for a dog like Jacobo in June.
"It will be kind of like having a 6 year old with you on shift all the time," Holland said. "You know, you got to make sure they're fed and watered and taken care of and things."
Officer Holland has a few months to prepare, and Jacobo is making sure he's ready.
The new K-9 will not be trained to detect marijuana, because it's now legal in Illinois. Masse said because Jacobo does detect marijuana, he could have presented a problem in a future drug bust.
"If the dog alerts and we find five (kilograms) of heroin in the car," Masse said, "But then the defense says that his defendant was smoking marijuana prior to getting in the car, so the dog alerted on that odor."
A K-9 alert on a vehicle is sometimes the only way for law enforcement to establish grounds to search. The new K-9 will be used by neighboring departments requesting assistance. You can go to this website to donate and help MPD get its new four-legged officer.