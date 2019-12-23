PRESTONSBURG, KY (AP) - Authorities say six more horses have been found fatally shot near a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky.
WYMT-TV reports the horses appear to have been killed during the same shooting that killed at least 15 other horses along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line.
The Floyd County sheriff has said the scene looked like a battlefield.
The station says a $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the shootings.
Authorities have said some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.