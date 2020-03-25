KENTUCKY -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says more business closures are coming.
Tuesday afternoon, Beshear announced that all non-life sustaining businesses in the state will need to close their doors by 8 p.m. Thursday.
This is different from the current closure of non-essential businesses in the state.
Beshear will explain which businesses will be expected to close on Wednesday.
His office has said that places like gas stations, grocery stores, and pharmacies will remain open.
We'll bring you the full list when it is released.
You can see the list of non-essential businesses that are currently closed in the state by clicking here.