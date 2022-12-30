GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding is feeling “somewhat fortunate” after pipes burst in two of their schools.
That's because of the recent dangerously cold temperatures in our area.
Graves County High School made it out nearly unscathed, while the middle school is seeing extensive damage.
The pipes burst on Christmas Day around 1 p.m.
Because of the holiday, the flooding wasn't discovered until the next day.
Despite that, the school district says the damage wasn't as bad as they were expecting.
Dryers have been working around the clock for nearly 20 hours to dry up water that sprang from burst sprinkler lines at Graves County Middle School.
“We had some standing water throughout the entire first floor of our middle school,” says Madding.
The main break was over the fine arts classrooms.
It flooded several carpeted rooms, with ceiling tiles and soaked instruments littering the floor.
“We did have several instruments that got wet and damaged, so we're still assessing how many of those will be able to be salvaged versus how many will have to be replaced,” Madding says.
Madding says they don't know exactly how much the total cost will be to remediate the flooding.
The largest expense still hangs in the balance.
“It could be that our gym floor needs replaced. We don't know that yet, but there's quite a bit of cupping, curling on the wood there,” says Madding.
Maintenance says as the floor dries out, the gym floor may return to normal, but Madding is doubtful.
School is supposed to start back Jan. 3, and Madding is confident school will be in session on time.
“We may have one or two classrooms that meet in a different location at the middle school while we're doing some finishing touches on getting cleanup done,” Madding says.
Classes at Graves County High School will resume as scheduled too.
Because the lines burst in a stairwell, the most damage the high school saw was in the ceiling tiles.
No classrooms were impacted.
Graves County Schools called in SERVPRO to help tackle the water cleanup.
Their biggest concern was mold growing in the moist conditions.
Madding says they are dehumidifying the building to avoid any safety and health issues.