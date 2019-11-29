BENTON, KY — The joy of giving doubled this year for a local nonprofit. Marcella's Kitchen in Benton, Kentucky, served Thanksgiving meals on Thursday in its new building.
Since relocating, the nonprofit has doubled the amount of food it serves — and the number of people.
Volunteer Julianne Jameson, 5, served warm rolls at Marcella's Kitchen for the first time Thursday.
As people reached the end of the line for food, Jameson asked "Would you like a roll?"
The young volunteer said it was a fun day.
"I like helping, because I do it with my mamma, and I like it," said Jameson.
She and dozens of other volunteers wished neighbors a happy Thanksgiving, handing out delicious food.
Marcella Perkins is the owner. "My motto is: no one to go hungry, nobody be lonely," said Jameson.
She said the day was nothing short of a blessing.
"We're very pleased to be able to be here. I was planning around 200. I think we've over exceeded that," said Perkins. "And so, we were able to send out 39 meals to home-bound people today, so we're always thankful for that."
People were seated, talking, laughing and enjoying their meals.
Organizers said they were just happy to offer a place for anyone looking for a hot meal.
Those in attendance received kind smiles and specialty pies, starting and ending their Thanksgiving meal on a sweet note.
Marcella's Kitchen was open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
There were about 40 volunteers.
Marcella's Kitchen is open five days a week, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for those looking for a nice meal.