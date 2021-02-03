PADUCAH — This week is National School Counseling Week. The pandemic means counselors' work is needed now more than ever. Counselors are serving students virtually and in-person.
Local 6 spoke with a counselor who said more students are seeking counseling as they deal with the uncertainties of the pandemic. Local 6 also spoke with a student who said she's thankful for her counselor.
McNabb Elementary third-grader Gabrielle Ross sees her counselor regularly for emotional support.
"Well, if I feel sad, I can just ask my teacher to come down here," Ross said. "And I can tell her what's wrong."
Counselors also helps students with academic support, making sure they're performing well in class.
McNabb counselor Rona Knox said the need for counseling is growing as students deal with the academic and emotional challenges of the pandemic.
Knox understands students miss the socialization of consistent in-person learning. It's taking its toll.
"Students being at home and not being in an environment that they're used to being in," Knox said. "It really is affecting them. They need someone to talk to."
Seeing students' growth and progress is the most rewarding aspect of the job for Knox.
"Guidance counselors are really helpful, because they are always here for you," Ross said. "And they really help you a lot."
Knox is excited to continue serving McNabb Elementary students. Knox said she has some students she sees daily in-person or virtually.
You can contact your local school district if your child needs school counseling support.