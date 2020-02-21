PADUCAH — On Friday, state legislators in Frankfort will propose a bill that would amend the state constitution. The amendment would let the legislature pass bills to allow cities and counties to implement and collect local sales taxes.
The Kentucky League of Cities is pushing for the amendment, because they believe it could help local governments with budget issues.
"I think, we think, it's a fantastic initiative," says Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt.
Arndt says being able to collect its own sales tax would help with the city's budget issues.
"We would be able to shift those monies that we're paying for recreation and for public safety and for capitol projects and put that towards the pension burden the state government created for us," says Arndt.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer also supports the proposed amendment.
"This county would certainly benefit from something like that," Clymer says.
Clymer says he would prefer a sales and restaurant tax over the insurance tax the county just implemented.
"A sales tax, whether it's on eating out at a restaurant or buying whatever you buy day in and day out, makes a lot more sense," says Clymer.
Adding a local sales and restaurant tax might cost you a little more on items you buy. The current state income tax rate is 6%, and a local sales tax will probably be another percentage added on top of that.
"That's something you always have to make that determination in making sure the burden you're putting on your residents isn't more than what they can afford, and they're getting the proverbial bang for their buck," says Arndt.
The fate of the constitutional amendment rests in the hand of the voters. Kentucky League of Cities CEO JD Chaney says the bill to amend the constitution will be introduced on Friday. If 60% of lawmakers in each chamber approve the amendment, it would be placed on a ballot for voters to decide. If a simple majority vote yes, then it will be added to the state constitution. The Kentucky League of Cities hopes to have the amendment on the ballot for the November election.