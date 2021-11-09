FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky marked a tragic milestone Monday as COVID-19 deaths in the state surpassed 10,000. A memorial service will be held to honor the lives lost on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a briefing.
“It is nothing short of tragic. COVID has been the number three killer of Kentuckians, number three cause of death both last year and thus far this year," Beshear said. "We as a commonwealth are hurting, and everybody has lost someone now. There’s going be a lot of grief that we are going to have to process.”
The total number of lives lost in Kentucky because of the virus now stands at 10,019.
Beshear said the memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 14. During the service, the state will announce the artist chosen to create a monument to the Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 and the sacrifices people across the state have made during the pandemic. The governor said the service will be streamed live online on his official Facebook and YouTube pages.
The lives lost include 80 virus-related deaths reported over the past three days — including 35 announced Saturday, 19 announced Sunday and 26 announce Monday. Beshear said Saturday's report included a 47-year-old man from Breathitt County, a 46-year-old woman from Hardin County and a 36-year-old man from Nelson County. Sunday's report included a 29-year-old woman from Lincoln County.
Beshear said Monday's report included several younger Kentuckians, including a 19-year-old woman from Perry County, a 22-year-old woman from Rockcastle County, a 30-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 44-year-old man from Hardin County and a 47-year-old man from Clay County.
The governor asked Kentuckians to again light up their homes and businesses green outside to show compassion for those who've lost loved ones.
“We will not have compassion fatigue. That every family, even if they are the most recent that has lost someone, deserves our full compassion," Beshear said. "And not to say 'Well, we got tired when we lost 5,000 people.' That family needs us as much as any other, maybe even more given now that the deaths are so preventable.”
Kentucky also reported 2,385 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, including 1,158 Saturday, 585 Sunday and 642 Monday.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has again risen slightly, coming in at 5.44% Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to trend downward, Beshear said. The governor said COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased 12% over the past seven days. He said fewer than 50% of Kentucky hospitals are not reporting critical staffing shortages.
As of Monday, 687 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 196 in intensive care units and 121 on ventilators.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 753,338 known COVID-19 cases. Beshear said more than 10 million COVID-19 tests have been administered since the pandemic began.
Update on vaccinations
Beshear said 10,388 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered over the weekend. He said less than 10% of the people vaccinated were children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval for Pfizer's vaccine for that age group last week. Beshear said the state's data on kids in that age group who've been vaccinated is still at 0% because it's only been available for one day so far. Beshear said as more kids are vaccinated Tuesday and Wednesday, the state should have numbers to report when the governor gives his Team Kentucky update on Thursday.
The governor said he and his wife signed their daughter, Lila, up for her vaccination on Monday. "I can't tell you how relieved I am as a parent," Beshear said. The governor said he's glad to see high demand from parents to get their children in that age range vaccinated. He noted that the federal vaccine finder website, vaccines.gov, includes a box parents and guardians can check to find Pfizer's child COVID-19 vaccine. Parents can also reach out to their child's pediatrician for more information about the shots.
So far, 2,576,911 Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Broken down by age, the percentages of Kentuckians who've had at least one vaccine dose are:
75 and up: 89%
- 65-74: 92%
- 50-64: 76%
- 40-49: 66%
- 25-39: 56%
- 18-24: 49%
- 16-17: 47%
- 12-15: 43%
- 5-11: 0%
Beshear again encouraged eligible Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to protect against waning immunity.
He said 345,887 Kentuckians have received a booster dose so far.
The CDC says those who are eligible for a vaccine booster include:
- Anyone age 18 or older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster dose at least two months after their initial vaccine dose.
- Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines can receive a booster at least six months after their second dose if:
- They are 65 or older.
- They are 18 or older and live in a long-term care facility.
- They are 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition.
- They are 18 or older and work or live in a high-risk setting.
The CDC says those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can receive a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines sooner than those who are eligible for the boosters listed above. Because people with compromised immune systems may not be able to build the same level of immunity to the initial vaccine series, they are advised to get a third dose at least 28 days after their second dose. Click here for more information about third doses for immunocompromised people and more information about who falls into that category.