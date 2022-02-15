MAYFIELD, KY — More than $49 million in federal assistance has been approved for people impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak in Kentucky.
That includes money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration.
FEMA has approved $9 million in housing assistance and $3.5 million through its Other Needs Assistance Program.
So far, the SBA has approved $37 million for home and business loans.
With houses destroyed and debris in piles, people in Mayfield are still trying to figure out how to move forward after their town was struck by and EF-4 tornado.
We talked with John Cox, a Mayfield man who has applied for assistance from FEMA. He's hoping to rebuild his home.
"There's a lot more damage to it than what was originally thought, and we had to come back and get more, trying to get more assistance," said Cox.
Recovery is underway. If you're a homeowner or renter who is under-insured or uninsured, you can still apply for FEMA assistance.
The Kentucky application deadline for FEMA and SBA loans for physical damage has been extended to March 14.
FEMA advises tornado survivors to be descriptive about the storm's impact in their application.
"(If) it's either not functional, if it's not safe, if it's not sanitary, we want to hear why in your application," said FEMA spokeswoman La-Tanga Hopes. "We want to define that information."
If you've experienced any kind of tornado damage, be sure to take time to visit one of FEMA's Disaster Recovery Centers in person.
"We really encourage you to come in and see us face to face, because we have specialists here deployed here in Kentucky that can help go through the application with you," SBA spokeswoman Sally Graham said.
Some applicants say the process has been straightforward.
"They did a very good job," said Cox. "Really, I was surprised at how easily it was and how friendly the people are."
If you're a tornado survivor, apply for help before the new deadline.
There are several FEMA DRCs. They're in Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties. Visit fema.gov/drc to find a DRC near you.
For more about the federal assistance available in Kentucky through FEMA, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.
The SBA has three business recovery centers in western Kentucky, where survivors can get help applying for loans. Those are in Marshall, Hopkins and Warren Counties. Click here for more information.