WEST KENTUCKY ― A big event with neighbors helping neighbors just got even bigger. The United Way of Western Kentucky held its 13th annual Project United on Friday, with volunteers helping in even more communities this year.
This was the first time the local United Way has expanded Project United outside of McCracken County, sending volunteers out to six more west Kentucky counties: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall.
The volunteers come from all walks of life. There were 40 teams of schools and businesses, with people of all ages. The work aims to help nonprofits and individuals who might have a hard time paying to get certain things done.
About 600 volunteers participated. They fanned out to 37 locations across seven counties.
One of those stops was the Marshall County Humane Society, where South Marshall Middle School students helped out. They say the work they did helped more than just humane society.
"I feel better about myself giving, like, helping people who need the help," Rylen Beasley said. He's an eighth-grader who knows the importance of giving back, because volunteers helped him after he lost his home in the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.
"Because whenever we grow up, we want a good community to come back to. So, if we help now, we're going to have a good community later, and we're going to have good reputations from, you know, volunteering to do all the stuff for free," he said.
He said he enjoys working alongside his classmates and wants to do this again. "It's been very productive and very helpful, very eventful, playing with the dogs, doing chores, helping the dogs brush them, and getting all the fur out. It's been very great today," he said.
Anne Bidwell with the United Way said moments like that are what the project is all about.
"The event is about getting work done, and so the work does get done, but really, the magic that happens while the work is going on is what's really critical and why our community is so strong," she said.
She said it takes a lot of work to get it all done, but it's all worth it.
"Today is really the culmination of probably three or four months of work going back and forth with everybody. When finally the dreams get to be made and the projects get to be done, people get to be helped," she said.
Beasley said he is grateful to have the opportunity to help.
"It makes me feel better about myself," Beasley said.