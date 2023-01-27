MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday, more than $9.5 million was awarded to the Marshall County Technical Center. Lt. Governor Jaqueline Coleman presented the check to Marshall County School Superintendent Steve Miracle.
The funding will be used to improve the building and the technology available to the 1,000 students that use the center daily.
Coleman said she knows the funding will help Marshall County students who don't necessarily love English or math find a new love for learning.
"This engages students into problem-based thinking and gives them advanced technology. This really can help engage students that maybe otherwise just float through school and really churn out tech leaders," Coleman said.
Local 6 got to take a tour the tech center Thursday. Students are learning how to weld and even working on school vehicles. Principal Brian Harper told us that what is to come is not only better for the students but for the community as well.
"We are going to add another health science classroom. We are going to move our electrical program to another part of the building. We are going to add engineering to the tech center," said Harper.
Another goal Harper and local officials are trying to achieve is to keep these students in western Kentucky after graduation. The skills they are learning can be applied to the area's economic needs.
Harper told Local 6 that the district plans to break ground in the summer, but it's not yet known when the project will be finished.
Coleman also awarded checks for economic infrastructure improvements and for tourism development in Marshall County.
That funding includes:
- Marshall County Fiscal Court was awarded $527,158 from the Delta Regional Authority.
- North Marshall Water District was awarded $480,779 from the Cleaner Water for Kentucky Program to replace about 3 miles of water mains that were damaged in the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
- For Calvert City, $480,779 was committed to improving the water treatment plant and replacing a water main.
- In Hardin, $480,779 was committed to be used for the next phase of the water treatment plant rehabilitation.
- Marshall County Tourism Commission was awarded $163,199 in ARPA funding to boost tourism and the economy.