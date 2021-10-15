PADUCAH — A landmass forming by the transient boat dock in Paducah remains untouched. It will need to be dredged in order to remove it. The Paducah City Commission unanimously approved a contract to restart the permit process to dredge the land mass back in January. That's after the Kentucky Division of Water denied the city's first permit request in September of last year.
Seasons have come and gone, yet nothing has changed with the landmass. The city's contract with HDR Engineering to redo the permit process costs $266,250. In September of last year we asked City Engineer Rick Murphy for a project timeline.
"The timeline comes down to the permit applications, because there's a 30-day, I guess, public notice, 30-day comment, 30-day review, multiple agencies. So, you can have multiple 90-day periods in there for that," Murphy said last year.
HDR's proposal has a draft timeline for the dredging project, which lists the final permit being given in early 2022. The money will be taken from the city's dredging account. Eighty-seven percent of permitting costs for the project is covered by FEMA public assistance funds.
"We need to up our game and see if we can satisfy federal regulators on our pursuits," Murphy said last year.
At this time, it's still unclear as to where the city stands with permits and when the project could get underway. Local 6 reached out for a comment on where the project stands. Mayor George Bray is out of town, City Manager Daren Jordan and Murphy were in meetings and did not make themselves available for an interview.
HDR dredging permit proposal: