HOPKINSVILLE, KY — More testimony came Wednesday in Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson's misconduct hearing.
Jameson faces a total of seven misconduct charges from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.
The beginning of the third day of Jameson's misconduct hearing didn't yield a lot of new information.
That's because early in his testimony Dominik Mikulcik, a former staff attorney for Jameson, invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.
Mikulcik was questioned about his involvement in the Community Corrections Board and its ankle monitoring program.
“I don't know where the line of questioning is going, but I would request that if I'm asked to testify to something that would incriminate myself, that I have the right to remain silent as to that,” Mikulcik says.
After extensive questioning from the council and the JCC members, Mikulcik testified to drafting articles of incorporation for the Community Corrections Board.
He also performed research into whether or not it was ethical for Jameson to serve on the CCB.
“Correspondences that I saw between Judge Jameson and members of the Ethics Board where there's a written opinion that would indicate that yes, this is ethical. Now, it's not like one single ethics opinion, but it's kind of a compilation,” says Mikulcik.
Ethics were also brought into question with the second witness of the day, Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery.
Avery provided more insight into the fee collection process for the ankle monitoring program while also serving as the treasurer for the CCB.
JCC member Judge Jeff Taylor asked if this was a conflict of interest.
“I don't believe it is a conflict. I generally don't touch it. My bookkeepers write the check. They take it to the bank. They will be bring me a receipt,” Avery responds.
Avery also testified that Jameson did not direct her to go against the Administrative Office of Courts when she decided the clerk's office could take on fee collection themselves.
“I believe my words were, 'The AOC didn't recommend it, but I don't care. I’m going to do it anyway,’” says Avery.
Last to take the stand was Assistant Commonwealth Attorney for the 42nd Circuit James Burkeen.
Burkeen clarified how Jameson is allowed to handle bond violations from the ankle monitors as circuit judge.
“Please review the motion and issue a warrant, if appropriate, was usually the language I used. I think a lot of situations, issuing the warrant would be appropriate, but typically it would be filed for hearing as well,” Burkeen says.
The hearing will continue Thursday with more witness testimony. That starts at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, one count of misconduct was dropped by the JCC. That count claimed that Jameson required individuals to attend Riverwood Recovery Center because of his personal connection to the program.
Jameson has long said that the JCC investigation is all political and denies any wrongdoing or misconduct.