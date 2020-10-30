Sunshine is back in our forecast! Expect sunny skies, but cool temperatures throughout the day today.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
38°F
Clear
56°F / 38°F
- School districts in COVID-19 red zones making decisions about virtual learning
- 1,821 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky, multiple Local 6 counties in virus 'red zone'
- 44 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McCracken County
- Restaurants worry state recommendation may hurt business
- Baptist Health Paducah doctor discusses what antibody test results can mean for you
- Tennessee man charged with murder in 2017 deadly shooting
- Change.org petition created in support of Paducah Public Schools superintendent after blackface photo
- Two dead in Tennessee school bus crash
- Attorneys enter not guilty pleas for 2 charged in deadly McCracken County double shooting
- Travis Roy, 45, BU player paralyzed in first game, has died
