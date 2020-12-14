Cold and breezy day with cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the lower 40s.
34°F
Cloudy
34°F / 32°F
- COVID-19 vaccines set to start in Kentucky on Monday, Paducah on list of regional recipients
- West Tennessee inmates caught in Florida after multi-state manhunt
- Be on the lookout: Missing boys in Calloway county and Paducah
- West Tennessee inmates still on the run after stealing several vehicles
- Wake Up Weather: 12/14/20
- With a final push on judges, McConnell will cement a lasting legacy for Trump
- Congress reaches make-or-break week on coronavirus relief, with deal elusive
- Superintendent Donald Shively to have 40 days unpaid leave following blackface incident
- Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of Tennessee nurse
- Family and community mourn death of Williamson County child
