PADUCAH — A motel turned apartment complex is the focus as Paducah police and the fire department uncovered a bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues.
Now, families are hanging by a thread. They've been told to move out by 10 a.m. Thursday morning and some have no place to go.
At the Country Hearth Inn & Suites on Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah, eight to nine rooms are impacted, according to Paducah Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Greg Cherry.
Michael Merrill has lived in Country Hearth Inn & Suites for the past few months. On Wednesday, he and his pregnant wife were told to leave their apartment by Thursday morning after an inspection by the health department, the Paducah Fire Department and the Paducah Police Department.
Merrill says he doesn't know where his family can go.
"I think that the city needs to get involved and help out," Merrill says. "I think that the owner needs to step up and she needs to do the right thing and she's not."
He says there have been issues while staying at the building. He's wanted to get his bathtub fixed, but says the owner hasn't helped.
Not only that, he's caught several of the bugs himself.
Cherry was part of the response team.
"We received a complaint yesterday of a bug infestation in one of the rooms," Cherry says. "We did a joint inspection yesterday with the health department. We found other issues, plumbing issues, electrical issues."
Cherry says the owners need to take responsibility of the issues.
"It depends on the owners and how quick they get contractors in to get started," Cherry says. "Pest control people, plumbers, electricians, those type of people to start making corrections."
Right now for Merrill, the living situation of his family is on the line.
"My main thing is making sure that my lady and our unborn child is not in the street in the cold, because it's literally record-breaking temperatures in the 20s these last few days, and what are we supposed to do?" Merrill says. "This whole ordeal is not our fault."
We reached out to the owner of the building.
She said she would reach out to her lawyer before doing an interview.
We have not yet heard back from her since that conversation.
People living in the building say they haven't heard anything from the owner about the situation.