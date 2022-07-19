MARION, KY — Mother Nature brought some relief to Marion, Kentucky, this weekend as the community deals with an ongoing water crisis.
City leaders say Marion received about an inch and a half of rain over the weekend.
That will increase the water supply by one to two days.
It's not much, but when every gallon counts, people in Marion say they'll take it and pray for more.
"It did help us a little bit," says Danielle Duncan with the city of Marion. "I mean, even though we're seeing an increase at City Lake and stuff, it's still minimal and still very important that you conserve water. An inch is not that much. It's good, but it's not that much."
She says they need a lot more rain in Marion to make a significant difference in day-to-day living. City leaders continue to explore multiple options.
"We are looking at opening up another pump center," says Duncan. "I don't know the exact location of that yet, but the National Guard is hauling from a different center than our P&H crew, so we're hoping that will also help increase what's being brought into Old City Lake."
Right now, she says bottled water distribution and the boil water advisory are ongoing for as long as it takes.
Water distribution is something people say they are continually thankful for.
"We are a family of six," says Marion resident Michelle Crider. "It helps with cooking with brushing our teeth — all the little things."
Meanwhile, hundreds of loads of laundry have been done for free by Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief.
"They bring them in, they drop them off and we give them a piece of paper to sign to keep up with their name and number," says Larry Doughty with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief. "We wash them, we fold them and put them back in a bag for them."
The group is set up at First Baptist Church in Fredonia. Some of the workers, like Chris Knoth, have been responding in times of crisis since Hurricane Katrina.
"It fills a need. When you don't have enough water, you still have laundry," says Knoth. "We just like to help when they have problems, let them see the hand of God in what we do and help people when they are hurting."
The free laundry service continues at the First Baptist Church in Fredonia until July 30.
Marion city leaders say they are working round the clock to find solutions and extend the water supply. Right now, emergency management says it's hard to say exactly how many days of water Marion has.
The crisis stems from a levee leak in April that caused the city to have to drain Lake George, which was its main water supply.
City and state leaders say it could take three to five years before things are back to normal.