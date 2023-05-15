MAYFIELD, KY - Sunday is Mother's Day, and it's a day to celebrate mom, but not just birth moms - all kinds of moms.
"Just being alive for my kids is what makes the day the best," said Jessica Troyer.
Troyer is a mother who could never have kids of her own.
Back in December, she had open heart surgery and says her kids and her family were the supportive force that helped her during that difficult time.
"They're my rock," said Troyer. "You know, I've had some health issues and these guys; they're what got me through. And that's what made this Mother's Day so special because I probably wouldn't be here now."
Troyer has adopted and also fosters.
For her foster kids, she went through StepStone, an agency that connects kids ages 0 to 21 to foster families.
Licensing Specialist Taylor Clayton says there are certain expectations for people who want to foster.
"Whatever the therapist and the case manager have come to terms with and said hey, this is going to help these kids, we expect our parents to really participate in that and do what's best for the child, even if that means learning some new parenting strategies that one size does not fit all," said Clayton.
On days like Mother's Day, Clayton says celebrating all kinds of moms is important.
"You don't have to have given birth to them for you to be able to play that role and I know so many foster moms who still keep in touch with foster kids that have reached out, that have grown, that have their own families," said Clayton.
Troyer encourages moms and dads to take that step toward foster care.
"At least give them a chance," said Troyer. "Love 'em. Show them the right way because you probably gonna give them something that they're going to remember for the rest of their life and you never know that."
There's no age limit for being a foster parent.
Clayton says she's working with a couple who are in their 70's.