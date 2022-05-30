MOUND CITY, IL-- A crowd gathered at the Mound City National Cemetery Saturday afternoon for their program. After two years away because of the pandemic, they were able to have their program. Members of the community came to the hollowed ground to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Playing of the taps and a 21-gun salute — it was an emotional day for many. A celebration filled with sorrow remembering those who paid the price for our freedom. This years keynote speaker was Thomas Hovatter, a United States Marine Corps Veteran. Students from Egyptian High School also gave speeches.
"No matter the reason. Everyone buried here sacrificed something for our country," says Hovatter.
The speakers, all from different backgrounds, shared the importance of Memorial Day. For all of them, it was personal.
"I think most people have a veteran somewhere in their family, or among their friends, and do not realize the sacrifices they have made and the hardships they have been through to fight for our country," says one student as she was referencing a family member.
The program also included a raising of the flag, singing of the National Anthem and "God Bless America."
"Memorial Day is a day to remember our fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Without them, we wouldn't have most of the freedoms we have today," says another student.
Following the program, people were encouraged to visit gravesites.