PADUCAH — "When this is all over we’ll know who believes in the First Amendment and who does not. We’ll know who believes in transparency and open governance and who does not. We’ll know who believes our colleges and universities must be places of learning; where knowledge is sought, free expression is celebrated and suppression of truth is not tolerated; and who does not.
Those words from Local 6 News Director Perry Boxx following Murray State University's response to our appeal of their open records request denial.
Background
The legal dispute between MSU and Local 6 comes on the heels of lengthy misconduct proceedings between the Judicial Conduct Commission and Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson — who was eventually removed from the bench.
Local 6 filed an open records request with MSU to investigate President Bob Jackson's possible involvement in keeping a story about Jameson from airing on WKMS radio.
MSU denied the open records request "to the extent documents contain exempt information — the disclosure of which would impinge or inhibit the freedom of the press." The documents they did provide were heavily redacted.
An appeal of MSU's denial — sent by Louisville attorney Michael Abate on behalf of WPSD — reads in part, "There is simply no basis to claim — and MSU suggests none — that any communication among MSU administrators and employees 'regarding WKMS' is somehow protected by the First Amendment."
Abate further asserts that MSU improperly redacted documents and did not attempt to "make the showings" required to invoke claimed exemptions.
Amye Bensenhaver of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition chimed-in with a blog-post regarding MSU's citation of the First Amendment in their denial, saying in part:
"The First Amendment erects no barrier to public information. It is not a federal law or regulation that prohibits disclosure of public records. Murray State's argument is a textual non-starter and, frankly, deeply offensive."
MSU Response
Now, Attorney Robert Miller of Murray State University's Office of General Counsel has submitted a response to Local 6's appeal of their denial and heavy redaction.
The response from MSU includes several assertions about Local 6's open records request and subsequent appeal of denial, including; that Local 6's opinion of MSU's usage of the First Amendment in their denial was contradictory; the premise of the appeal is inaccurate; and the open-records request places an undue burden on MSU due to its broad language.
In the final paragraph of the response, the university invites an open-discussion between both parties, given the First Amendment issues brought about by the argument.
Following MSU's response, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has 20 days to issue an opinion on the matter, though that time-period can be extended to 50 days if needed.
