SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — More than 60 Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce HB 5471. The measure, signed into law Tuesday, bans assault weapons statewide, but several local leaders say they believe the law violates the Second Amendment.
Cook County, the Chicago area, is the only county that has voiced support. Assault weapons are already banned there.
Five counties in southern Illinois — Jackson, Alexander, Saline, Pope and Hardin — haven't voiced a position on the law, but 10 are openly refusing to enforce it.
More and more Illinois counties are saying they won't enforce the new assault weapons ban, including Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard.
“Any citizen who's having a problem with any agent of government that's trying to enforce this act in my county, you need to contact me,” Bullard says.
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor posted a similar statement to Facebook.
Massac State's Attorney Josh Stratemeyer says this is just the beginning.
“There will be lawsuits regarding the constitutionality of the legislation. I'm sure those will come very swiftly,” Stratemeyer says.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says local law enforcement agencies don't get to choose which laws to enforce.
“But the reality is that the state police is responsible for enforcement, as are all law enforcement all across this state, and they will in fact do their job or they won't be in their job,” Pritzker says.
Stratemeyer calls it another example of the legislature governing the state based on bigger cities.
“A one-size-fits-all legislation such as this impacts Chicago differently than it impacts rural southern Illinois, where people possess these types of weapons for sport, for protection,” says Stratemeyer.
Stratemeyer is not saying Massac County will never enforce the law, but he says it's very unlikely.
“It is on a case-by-case basis, and we use our discretion. But certainly from a law enforcement perspective, if it's a law-abiding citizen, more than likely I'm not even going to get a report about that individual,” says Stratemeyer.
Massac County is also not likely to issue search warrants to determine compliance with this law. County leaders say this is in the best interest of public safety.
The new law also bans switches that convert legal handguns into assault weapons.
It also gives Illinois courts a new power. They can prevent people deemed to be dangerous from possessing guns through firearm restraining orders.