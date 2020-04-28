FRANKFORT, KY — More than 60 long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, have confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported Monday. That includes multiple facilities in the Local 6 area.
Local facilities with cases include two in Graves County, one in Lyon County and one in McCracken County.
In Graves County, the state says Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has 65 positive residents and 31 positive staff members. The state says 13 residents have died. The state says another Graves County facility, Mayfield Health and Rehab, has had three positive tests among staff members.
In Lyon County, the state says seven residents have tested positive for the virus at River's Bend Retirement Community. While the state's list says one resident of that facility has died, Local 6 has previously reported that a former resident of River's Bend has also died. Three staff members have tested positive as well, the state says.
In McCracken County, the state says two staff members at Parkview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19.
To read the full list released Monday, download the document below.