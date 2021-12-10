SOUTHEAST MO — Multiple county health departments in Missouri announced that they have been "forced to cease all COVID-19 related work" after receiving a letter from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
In nearly identical statements shared to their respective Facebook pages Thursday, the Scott and New Madrid County health departments said Schmitt's letter went out to local public health agencies across Missouri Tuesday afternoon. The subject of the letter was a Nov. 22 ruling by a Cole County Circuit Court judge that "removed the authority given to the state and local public health agencies for quarantine under 19 CSR 20-20.010, 19 CSR 20-20.020, and 19 CSR 20-20.030. The Missouri Attorney General is upholding this local court ruling, and has informed LPHAs that, 'You should stop enforcing and publicizing any such orders immediately.'”
The statement that both health departments shared Thursday says the work they have been forced to stop performing includes "case investigation, contact tracing, quarantine orders, and public announcements of current cases/deaths, etc."
"While this is a huge concern for our agency, we have no other options but to follow the orders of the Missouri Attorney General at this time," the statements read. "We are awaiting additional direction from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), but have no timeline or expectations that this ruling will be changed."
The health departments say the ruling doesn't just affect their ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While our agency remains determined to protect the health of our county residents, it should be understood that this ruling greatly affects how we will be able to proceed with ALL highly communicable diseases in the future," the statements read.
Kansas City NBC affiliate KSHB-TV reports that health departments across the state are scrambling to interpret Schmitt's letter, reporting that health departments in northern and mid-Missouri have reached similar conclusions to those in southeast Missouri. In Platte County, where Kansas City is the county seat, a health department spokesperson told KSHB that the letter prevents them from providing advice to the county's school districts about quarantine-related matters and prevents them from issuing quarantine orders for any communicable disease — not just COVID-19.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Republican attorney general sent a similar letter to Missouri public school districts this week. The newspaper reports that the letter to schools orders them to end mask mandates and "any such orders immediately." In Springfield, school leaders rejected that order, continuing the district's mask mandate until January.
The news comes as Missouri is dealing with a dramatic increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an increase in COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. Meanwhile, Missouri reported its first case of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, and the Department of Health and Senior Services says virulent delta variant continues to make up more than 99% of cases in the state.
What should Missourians do if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, if their health departments aren't allowed to give them the advice they need? The health departments offer the following recommendations"
- Visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov) for information on protecting yourself, your household, and workplace.
- For quarantine information, please consult your healthcare provider for necessary timelines.
- For additional answers to questions pertaining to this situation, please contact the DHSS COVID Hotline (877-435-8411) or the Missouri Attorney General’s Office (573-751-3321).