MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital announced Friday that it has activated its emergency operations plan because of the significant increase in new COVID-19 cases and associated hospitalizations spurred on by the omicron variant.
A hospital spokesperson says the facility is implementing crisis standards for staffing in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at this time.
"Current incidence rates are four times higher than the threshold for the county to be considered a High Transmission area," the spokesperson said in an email to local media outlets Friday.
The hospital is asking members of the public to continue being patient with hospital staff, because cancellations of elective surgeries are possible and clinic schedules may be disrupted as the hospital focuses on inpatient care.
Additionally, the hospital says visits to inpatients are limited to one visitor per patient, and masks are still required at all times. No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 positive patients in isolation.