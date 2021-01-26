MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department is working to determine who made a false report claiming that someone was firing a gun at Murray High School, a call which led to a lockdown and a search of the campus Monday morning.
At 8:54 a.m. Monday, police received the report that someone heard gunshots at the school, said Sgt. Andrew Wiggins. Murray police officers, along with Calloway County sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and Murray State University police officers, responded within minutes. Meanwhile, the school was put on lockdown as the students and staff sheltered in place.
"Knots in your stomach, butterflies, the whole gamut," said Superintendent Coy Samons of how he felt when he was notified of the lockdown. "You're concerned, because you're trying to figure out what's going on."
Wiggins said law enforcement then searched every room and every building on campus.
"While clearing the building, no evidence of a gunshot was found. All students and staff are safe," Wiggins said in a news conference inside the high school library.
The lockdown was lifted at about 10 a.m., and students had the choice of returning home early. Among the parents who picked up their children was LaCosta Hays.
"Just sheer panic," said Hays. "But our emergency responders did a great job (Monday), and I'm thankful to have my child in the car with me."
Police said the investigation is ongoing as they work to learn who made the false report. As of Monday, no arrest had been made.
"If the individuals are found that made these calls, I'll make sure that they're prosecuted to the full extent of the law," said Samons.
Monday's incident came just two days after the three-year mark of the shooting at Marshall County High School, which happened on Jan. 23, 2018. With that in mind, Samons said the safety of the students, staff and community always comes first.
"We're public servants, and we want to make sure that our students have a safe place, safe environment. And hopefully one of these days, these types of emergencies will be things of the past," said Samons.
Classes at the Murray Independent School District will continue as normal for the rest of the week, said Samons. Counselors will be available for staff and students.
Samons said the school district has been doing drills to prepare for situations like this, and he's proud of how students and staff handled the situation.
"I feel that they did an outstanding job, and the best information I can provide is that everyone is safe, and we're going to be back (Tuesday), Samons said.
The superintendent said he's also pleased by the actions of law enforcement.
"I can't say enough about the response, and the law enforcement, and the support that we had here (Monday), so it's good to know we're in good hands," said Samons.
Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said teamwork made the fast response possible.
"We all one. We're all one brotherhood, and it showed (Monday) how well we worked together," Liles said.