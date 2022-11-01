MURRAY, KY — Police are asking the public for help identifying people who've allegedly been prowling neighborhoods in Murray, Kentucky.
The Murray Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about people prowling in back yards and trying to enter people's apartments.
"We are asking that if you see something say something. If you see something unusual or suspicious, call the police department," investigators ask in a news release sent Monday evening.
The police department included a surveillance video and a photo of a suspect in that news release. Investigators say the person shown in the photo, which is a screenshot from a security camera, was spotted on Primitive Drive. The person shown in the video above was spotted on Tiffany Lane.
Police ask anyone who sees anything suspicious to either call 911 if it's an emergency or 270-753-1621 if it's a non-emergency call.