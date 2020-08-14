MURRAY, KY — The Murray Board of Education voted Thursday to begin the school year with online instruction for all students.
School district spokeswoman Sherry Purdom says the board voted to amend the Murray Independent School District Return to School Plan to begin the school year on Aug. 24 with virtual learning for all students.
Gov. Andy Beshear recently recommended that all schools in the state wait until Sept. 28 before letting students return for in-person classes because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.
Purdom says the Murray Board of Education will continue monitoring the COVID-19 case numbers in Murray and Calloway County on a daily basis. "In the event a decline is seen in COVID cases, a special called Murray Board of Education meeting will be held to evaluate beginning in-person classes prior to the Governor’s Sept. 28 in-person date recommendation," Purdom explains.