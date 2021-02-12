MURRAY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department says a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Murray State University CFSB Center has been rescheduled.
The health department says that event has been moved to Feb. 14, because of the potential for hazardous weather next week, with snow in the forecast for Feb. 17.
"The decision to reschedule again was made in the interest of getting the vaccine distributed to our over 70 community members in a safe and timely manner," the health department said in a news release Thursday.
The health department says personnel are contacting every person who had a confirmed appointment for the Feb. 17 clinic at the CFSB Center to reschedule them to Feb. 14. Those individuals will have new appointment times as well, and the health department says everyone will receive their new appointment time by text or via phone call.
"Please monitor the weather and use caution when traveling to the CFSB Center on February 14, as Calloway County will still be experiencing extremely cold temperatures that day, as well," the health department says.
The Calloway County Health Department also says it schedule future vaccine site dates and appointments in the near future. The health department asks those who wish to sign up for a vaccine appointment and are eligible to do so to at callowayhealth.org. Kentucky is currently prioritizing people who are ages 70 and older for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Information about the vaccine site can also be found at murraystate.edu/vaccine.