FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced four new regional COVID-19 vaccine sites set to open in Kentucky, including the Murray State University CFSB Center.
Beshear said the vaccine site will be open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 10, and during the same time frame on Feb. 17.
The governor said people in the region surrounding Murray can visit callowayhealth.org or call 270-753-3381 for more details. In a news release following the governor's announcement, the university says the Calloway County Health Department will handle registration for appointments. In addition to the health department, Murray State says Murray-Calloway County Hospital, the city of Murray, Calloway County, and Murray State University Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bob Hughes are partnering in the vaccine effort at the site.
"Murray State University is very pleased to assist the Commonwealth and Gov. Beshear as a regional COVID-19 vaccination site," Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said in a statement. "We have excellent facilities, dedicated people and an important duty to help with delivering vaccinations to this region in partnership with the Calloway County Health Department, Murray Calloway County Hospital, Murray State Health Services, and many others in the Jackson Purchase as we work to end this pandemic."
Regarding calls to vaccine sites, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack cautioned that health departments and providers across the state are receiving overwhelming numbers of calls from people seeking vaccines.
"One health department had 110,000 telephone calls in two-and-a-half hours to access their 700 vaccines. That's 157 calls per dose available, OK. That sounds like a lot. It's harder than getting a concert ticket perhaps," Stack said. "Folks, they're vaccinating. They're using it as quickly and efficiently as they can. There's only so much to go around. Please be patient with them."
He also reminded Kentuckians that the priority at this time is to vaccinate those ages 70 and older, and others in phases 1A and 1B of the state's plan.
"Please, if you are not in the highest phases — the 1A the 1B, the folks who are at the highest risk for getting the disease or highest risk for serious harm from it — please don't try to falsify your information to get in early. Please don't jump the line," Stack said. "This is a time where someone else may pay with their life if you jump the line."
The four other sites the governor announced today include the T.J. Health Pavilion in Glasgow, and two new sites in partnership with Kroger: in a former Sears at the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green and at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.
The two Kroger sites will have rolling seven-day appointments, which will be filled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. The portals for vaccines at those Kroger sites will go live today. Visit kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 for more details.
More information about the Glasgow site can be found at tjregionalhealth.org or by calling 270-659-1010.
Beshear's announcement comes one week after the governor announced two regional vaccine sites in Paducah — at Baptist Health Paducah and the Mercy Health Paducah Medical Pavilion — as well as a site at at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville and a vaccine site in partnership with Kroger at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
As of Feb. 4, Baptist Health Paducah has not yet started making appointments for its site. Mercy Health's COVID-19 vaccine site has filled all its appointments for the next three weeks already — having scheduled 1,500 individuals for their first dose. Most of those individuals called Mercy Health on Wednesday. The Purchase District Health Department has assumed responsibility for when the Mercy Health site's phone lines reopen for scheduling.
Stack said some Kentucky pharmacies will also start providing COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week. The U.S. government has partnered with Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacies to administer doses as partners in its Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The federal program will ship out 1 million nationwide. Stack said about 13,000 to 13,500 of those doses will go to Kentucky pharmacies.
The public health commissioner said state officials believe between 80 and 100 Walgreens stores and 45 to 50 Good Neighbor pharmacies will receive doses. "We're told as soon as next Thursday they may be able to start operating. We think they'll have about 100 doses of vaccine per pharmacy, and this will be much closer in your community," Stack said.
Stack also said every district health department and county health department in Kentucky will receive 100 doses per 1% of the population they serve, with a minimum of 100 doses per county. Those doses will be provided on Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22. Booster doses for those shots will be delivered four weeks later. Health departments must administer 90% of those doses within the week, and they will prioritize people ages 70 and older.