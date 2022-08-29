MURRAY, Ky. - The Murray State Racers are just six days away from their season opener on Saturday.
The team wrapped up their first big milestone of 2022 with the completion of fall camp. Now, they turn their focus to a goliath in week one: a showdown against Texas Tech.
The Racers put the finishing touches on their preseason last night with their final scrimmage of their fall camp.
With 35 new players on the roster this year, head coach Dean Hood said this year's camp was especially important.
Hood said the Racers used Saturday's scrimmage to work on situational football.
"This was a big deal for us because we got through a lot of situations," Hood said. "This was the final scrimmage where you've got that check list and you say, 'Wow, we haven't covered this yet, and we have to play in a week.' We went down that list and covered everything; offense, defense, special teams."
He feels confident in his guys as they step into their first game week of the 2022 season.
"We feel like we're in good position right here to start the fourth quarter, and we need to come out and have a great day on Monday," Hood said.
The Racers kick-off their season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Texas Tech.