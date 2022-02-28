MURRAY, KY- Local 6 continues to gather fresh perspectives on the situation between Russia and Ukraine. Sunday, we spoke to a history professor at Murray State University about the current state of the crisis and what it could mean for us here at home.
"There’s no easy answer," said Dr. Marjorie Hilton. "The history is really complicated in that region. I think it has a lot to do with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe. It’s hard when you’re dealing with someone who doesn’t seem to be dealing in reality as Putin is, and is very impulsive and willing to risk peoples lives."
Dr. Marjorie Hilton's specialty includes Russian affairs, the Soviet Union, Europe and Eastern Europe. She’s also spent months studying and doing research in both Ukraine and Russia.
"I think it has a lot to do with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe. Most of the countries in that region have been accepted into NATO and many of them into the European Union. I think Putin has hurt feelings over that," she said. "Certainly after the Soviet Union collapsed there was a sense of national humiliation. Russia wasn’t a great power anymore and no doubt many people were traumatized by their country falling apart on them. But it is his attempt to take back some of the territory again which he claims was a gift to the Ukrainians," said Dr. Hilton.
She discussed how the current events could impact Americans from high gas prices to cyber attacks.
"Networks, what if our networks go down, what if our banking networks go down," said Dr. Hilton. "I mean it seems to me those are ways in which we are really vulnerable."
She also discussed the potential impact for farmers.
"The farmers with their wheat that may be another larger problem, a direct consequence for them," she said.
She spoke about what it’s like to see the Ukrainian people forced to stand strong.
"As I understand it, the government is handing out rifles who will help defend against the Russians and there’s been training of voluntary battalions and units," she said.
Dr. Hilton says hope for peace could come if sanctions eventually impact the Russian people and they speak up.
"They may have to get pretty stringent and ordinary Russians may have to feel those sanctions in their daily lives before they begin to protest what’s happening," said Dr. Hilton.
She says she’d like to see more action taken by countries to aid in the humanitarian crisis.
Dr. Hilton says she will be discussing the invasion with her students at Murray state this week.