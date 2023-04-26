MURRAY, KY — Discussion about tuition, enrollment, pensions and employee pay took center stage during a Tuesday afternoon campus town hall at Murray State University.
University administrators held the town hall at Wrather Hall to discuss the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget in its draft form. The Murray State University Board of Regents will discuss and vote on it during its June 2 meeting.
WPSD Local 6 attended the meeting to witness whether university leaders were transparent with employees during the town hall.
That's because WPSD began an investigation in October of 2022 into Murray State administrators and the university's public radio station WKMS. Documents obtained by WPSD portray an award-winning public radio news department struggling with administrators, particularly Murray State University President Robert 'Bob' Jackson, about investigative reporting involving state lawmakers and other public figures and institutions. The first of several special reports aired on April 20. A second report schedule to air on April 27 will examine what happened when WKMS received a prestigious grant to fund another reporter for the station and threats over station funding.
Tuesday marked the first time WPSD has seen Jackson, VP of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley and Provost Tim Todd gather since our reporting began.
The three highlighted the nuts and bolts of the proposed budget in the roughly hourlong meeting. Those included a proposed tuition increase of 2.9%, as well as a proposed across the board cost of living adjustment for employees between 3.3% and 5.5% depending on the employee position and time with the university.
"You know, we've got a good budget for a start. We've worked on it. What we're bringing you today is a good balanced budget. We're not filling any holes. We're adding to our budget. As the president said we're reallocating to make investment," Dudley said.
President Jackson stressed increasing university enrollment.
"So, 72% of our budget, 72% is enrollment, meaning enrollment matters and how much enrollment matters. Seventy-two percent of our budget revenue comes from our enrollment our students, our attendance at this institution, so keep that in mind as we move forward," Jackson said.
You can view our related stories involving Murray State University, university leadership, WKMS Radio, and our special reporting by clicking here.