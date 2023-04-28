MURRAY, KY — This is the second of several special reports Local 6 will air following an investigation we began in October of 2022 into Murray State University administrators and the university's public radio station WKMS.
Documents obtained by WPSD portray an award-winning public radio news department struggling with administrators, particularly Murray State University President Robert 'Bob' Jackson, about investigative reporting involving state lawmakers and other public figures and institutions.
WPSD amassed hundreds of pages of email correspondence, contracts, reports and other paperwork through multiple open records requests.
Those documents reveal Murray State’s top brass discussing funding cuts for award-winning radio station WKMS.
Those actions came at the same time university leadership questioned the station’s mission, a key reporter position, and a prestigious grant to fund another reporter position.
Budget cuts
Thirty-one days into the new year on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, Murray State University Vice President of Finance and Administrative Affairs Jackie Dudley emailed Jackson about funding for public radio station WKMS in the university’s budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
"Bob, Do you want to plan for a $50,000 reduction of funding per our discussion last week?” Dudley asked.
"Yes on $50,000 ... Thanks, Bob,” Jackson responded.
But the very next day on Feb. 1, 2021, Jackson sent a confidential working draft of a budget planning memo to WKMS’s then Station Manager Chad Lampe, the administrator in charge of journalism at Murray State, Dean David Eaton, and Murray State Provost Tim Todd.
"We will ask WKMS to raise additional funds… and reduce the state funding portion for WKMS-an amount to be determined,” Jackson wrote in an email.
He did not tell them he had already ordered Dudley to enter a $50,000 cut to the WKMS budget.
Jackson’s opinion about WKMS
As budgetary discussions continued over the next several months, so did Jackson’s focus on investigative reporting by WKMS reporter Liam Niemeyer. Jackson’s views, particularly about Niemeyer, are by now well known to Murray State University administrators.
One example is a portion of an email WPSD obtained through open records requests from Eaton to Lampe and Todd.
"I can't honestly think of too many things that I would put in the 'investigative/NYT/Watergate' type of vein, but that seems to be the nature of the concerns from those calling the President,” Eaton wrote.
Sources tell WPSD those calls and emails came from people including Kentucky state senators, other public officials and at least one member of the Murray State University Board of Regents.
In that same email, Eaton continued: “Tim can fill us in more fully on what he learned from the President. We can look and see how to keep the news, service, and educational functions of WKMS going strong, and how to navigate these rapids and get to calmer waters.”
The waters did not calm.
Ohio Valley ReSource reporter
The budgeting process through winter and spring of 2021 included email exchanges about the Ohio Valley ReSource, a public broadcasting grant that funds, in large part, six local reporters at public radio stations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Niemeyer is the OVR reporter for WKMS.
Jackson only wanted Niemeyer to remain in that position if grant money funded it. Emails make clear Jackson wanted to avoid creating another full time employee line item in the university budget. His feelings about WKMS, particularly Niemeyer, had filed down to the ranks of administrative staff.
An email from Director of Accounting and Financial Services Ellen Dale to her superior, Vice President Jackie Dudley, in spring of 2021 makes that clear.
"Jackie, FYI: I wanted you to be aware of the language on the grant agreement which is included... We have had discussions related to Liam and he is the OVR reporter being paid from the Ohio Valley Resource grant,” Dale wrote.
The nature of the discussions about Niemeyer and who was involved in them were not explained. Dale’s email to Dudley includes a forwarded email from an accounts manager named Heather Macha.
"Ellen, on page 11 there is the following sentence: 'Stations should intend to integrate their OVR reporter into their FY22 operating budget without continued CPB funding,” Macha writes.
Later that same day, Dudley emailed Jackson about the situation.
"I talked with Ellen about watching for any new FTE's for WKMS, specifically for Liam. She has forwarded the below language that is part of our OVR agreement. Seems the result may be to get out of the OVR agreement,” Dudley writes.
"I'm sure they will shift him around to other grant monies...no new FTE...I left it to Chad, Dean E and Tim…Thanks." Jackson replied.
However Jackson did not sign off on the grant funding for Niemeyer’s position for months. On July 6, Human Resources Coordinator Liz Ridley emailed Lampe about a personnel authorization form for Niemeyer.
"Hi Chad…I don't have a record that we've received Liam's PA yet. Is that in process?” Ridley asks.
Lampe did not know, and Eaton did not know. Finally, on July 16, Todd emailed Lampe and Eaton about what he’d heard from Jackson’s assistant, Jill Hunt. Lampe did not know, and Eaton did not know.
"Liam's PA is in the President's office and Jill will ensure it gets to payroll today, so everything is all right. Have a nice weekend,” Todd writes.
WKMS mission, vision and purpose
The back-and-forth on the mission, vision and purpose of WKMS runs parallel with the ongoing budget and Ohio Valley ReSource issues.
Returning to March 17, 2021, Eaton’s email to Todd centered on the mission of WKMS. Lampe was not included on that email, which had the subject line, "thoughts before I send to Chad."
"Tim, I'm trying to lay the groundwork that 1. regents run the show, we have to adapt; 2. thinking through the local news mission of WKMS is a good thing from time to time, 3. we want to respect the news/education/service mission, because I don't think they just want to be an extension of the PR shop or the Visitors Bureau (and I think this can be done) and 4. a lot of this too will pass, we want to still be in the raft on the river at the end of the rapids:” Eaton wrote.
"Excellent, but let's leave the 'regents' out of it and perhaps just say 'complaints' or something. Sound good?” Todd replied.
Eaton wrote, ”ultimately the Regents will set the fences for what an MSU radio station does…but, that probably is a better thing for conversation than e-mail."
"Exactly - in conversation. Thanks buddy,” Todd replied.
Report for America position
Less than a month later, on April 12, 2021, Eaton emailed Todd.
"I'm more curious about the $50k, and I'm trying to see if I've seen that number before. That's an almost 20% cut in university funding to WKMS. Almost sounds like we…can't outright kill you, but we're going to starve you strategy,” Eaton wrote.
Then in December 2021, Lampe informed his superiors that once again WKMS was selected as a host newsroom for another prestigious grant program. The Report for America grant would provide WKMS another full-time journalist. Fundraising and underwriting revenue would cover what the grant did not.
"There will be no university funds needed for this project, WKMS is/will fundraise for our share of the expense,” Lampe wrote at the time.
Days later, Todd responded.
"Unfortunately, I don't have good news on this. I talked with the President, and he's very concerned on the upcoming legislative session. ...he's uncomfortable adding FTEs when we may have to do more cutting across the university. I realize this is another disappointment ... believe me,” Todd wrote.
Following the chain of command, Eaton wrote a formal letter to Todd requesting that Jackson reconsider his decision to deny the Report for America position.
On Jan. 11, 2022, Lampe emailed Eaton about Jackson allowing WKMS to move forward with the Report for America position.
"I spoke with Tim before the break and he shared that the President is allowing this to move forward but wasn't sure if he had signed the memo. Do you know if he signed your memo?” Lampe wrote.
Eaton did not know, and wrote Todd: "I think the fact that he signed the grant paperwork is his official OK. If Kristi or HR need more, we can circle back."
But more was needed before signing off. Jackson questioned a clause in the contract releasing the Report for America organization from any liability that might be caused by the reporter’s work.
Lampe provided examples of indemnity language used by other universities acceptable to RFA but Jackson would not change his position.
On April 9, 2022, four months after Lampe had proudly announced the grant, Eaton emailed Todd: "There is no risk to the University budget from this. I realize that getting rid of WKMS if we don't want it would bring bad PR to the University. Killing it slowly isn't any better of an approach.”
"Buddy the decision is done. Anger will occur if you and Chad keep pushing this. I'm watching out for you both,” Todd replied.
Murray State University’s response
The university did issue the following statement via email:
“Murray State University issued a press release dated December 12, 2022 regarding WKMS, a unit of the university, and new station manager, Asia Burnett, as well as a message to campus on December 14, 2022 regarding the development of a strategic plan and other policies and procedures. The strategic planning process led by key faculty, staff, an associate provost, the WKMS station manager, students, and community members, among others, has been completed and provides an important roadmap for the future.
“The university has provided consistent financial support to WKMS for many years including during the pandemic. This financial support, future work and new leadership for WKMS allows us to fully pursue WKMS' Vision which is as follows: "WKMS is a beacon for growing regional culture as a part of Murray State University's public service investment in our communities through thoughtful journalism, conversation, music and arts."
“Importantly, during the past two or more years, we have worked toward continuous improvement at WKMS ensuring the station is a trusted resource supporting our educational mission in coordination with students, faculty, staff, volunteers, and our audience while providing opportunities for our students. Also, in FY 2019-20 through FY 2021-22, WKMS maintained its staffing and budget levels during a time when other units at the university did not as we managed through a global pandemic, state pension cost increases and other financial pressures.”