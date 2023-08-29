MURRAY, KY — Murray State University recently made a decision to examine the development of a school of veterinary medicine. There isn't a veterinary school in Kentucky. It's a possibility many students hope materializes. The Murray State Board of Regents voted last week in support of a resolution for a feasibility study regarding the development of that program.
The Hutson School of Agriculture is beginning the planning stages. The school's dean said it would be a huge win for Kentucky and the nation, because there are only 32 vet schools in the country.
Nationally, the US is facing a large animal vet shortage. It's a particular problem in Kentucky because of the growing animal agriculture business. The university is currently in the discovery phase. University officials are working hard to figure out if it's even feasible. President Robert Jackson said it's been an idea for 50 years, and now is the time to move forward.
Yesenia Hernandez is a pre-veterinary student at Murray State. She said she's turning her passion into a career. "My favorite animal is an elephant. And then I saw how elephants were going extinct, and I hated that so much. So, I was like, ‘I want to change the world.’ So, I decided not to be, like, a small veterinarian and work on small animals. I want to do big animals," she said.
Not only does she want to help animals, but she also wants to set an example for little girls who look like her. "I am Black and Mexican, so I like to represent both of my cultures. And I think it's just so good to also just do that and make a change for just not only for me, but every other little girl out there to know that she can make a difference," she said.
She's from Louisville and would love to stay in Kentucky for veterinary school, but it's just not possible right now. "In Kentucky, people work with you. Knowing that there might be a vet school here, it just warms my heart, because, like, there's somebody else who can take that opportunity. And hopefully, you know, take it for granted," she said.
Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Brian Parr said the university is excited to start the process, especially because there's a need for veterinarians right now. "The need for veterinarians and vet techs within the area is still very high. It's still a problem that we can't seem to grow quick enough in order to fill the need in the area," he said.
Hernandez said she's excited about the opportunity for her peers down the road. "I actually really would love that, because not only that, but even if it's not just for me but for other people, especially in Kentucky," she said.