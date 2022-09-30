MURRAY, KY — Coming off their best season since 2009 - There’s a lot of hope that even more is in store for Murray State this season.
The road to building on that season officially began today - with the first official day of team practice.
With their top four scorers returning this season, and seven newcomers added to the roster, depth shouldn’t be an issue for the Racers this season.
Head coach Rechelle Turner said that a lack of depth has been an issue in the past for her team, but it’s something they’ve addressed over the summer.
And with a new challenge ahead of them in the Missouri Valley this season - the Racers are excited for a new chapter.