PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State head coach Matt McMahon is leaving the Racer program to become the new Head Basketball Coach at Louisiana State University.
The announcement came from several media outlets early on Monday, first from CBS Sports Jon Rothstein saying, "Murray State's Matt McMahon is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at LSU."
LSU would make the official announcement later in the day.
McMahon and his family then boarded a private plane in Murray, leaving for Baton Rouge where he will be introduced at LSU on Tuesday.
"It came together very quickly, really over the last 24 hours," McMahon told WPSD Local 6. "LSU is really one of the great brands in all of college sports. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and my family. I am really looking forward to the opportunity to get to Baton Rouge."
In 7 years at Murray State, McMahon has an overall record of 154-67, a 93-31 record in the Ohio Valley Conference, 4 OVC Championships, and three trips to the NCAA Tournament. He is also the only coach in school history to win two games in the NCAA Tournament.
"Building upon remarkable tradition, Matt’s tireless work ethic, genuine care for people and authentic leadership for more than a decade, he has guided our men’s basketball program to a position of great strength and accomplishment," Murray State Athletics Director Kevin Saal said in a statement. "Matt, and his staff’s, comprehensive commitment to excellence has ushered tremendous joy and pride throughout Racer Nation."
Saal said a search for McMahon's replacement at Murray State is currently underway.