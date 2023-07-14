PADUCAH — It's mid-July, and temperatures are lingering near 90 degrees, but a local church is already beginning to consider the impact winter weather may have on the homeless population.
“Because winter is fast approaching. We’ll wake up tomorrow and it will be November, it’ll be October," Washington Street Baptist Church pastor and Paducah City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson explains.
He's been at Washington Street Baptist for 30 years, and the church itself has been in the same spot for 165 years.
Right next to it sits a brick house that may not stand out to most people. But to some, it's a lifeline — especially during the winter months.
When the temperature falls below 40 degrees, the Washington Street Baptist Church Warming Center opens its doors to the community, offering shelter to men, women and children who could otherwise be in danger of hypothermia.
Eighty-one-year-old Paducah native Winfred "Fred" Nunn has been volunteering at the warming center for the past three years.
“I just hope I made a difference in somebody’s life, you know,” he says.
Nunn works security at the center. So does 74-year-old Michael Crouse, who’s been living in Paducah since 2006. The two men say there is a great need for the services offered at the warming center. They explain how their experience volunteering has impacted their lives and changed the way they see the world.
Nunn says before he started volunteering, he wasn't aware there were so many homeless people in Paducah.
"When you come down here, you see all walks of people, people from all walks of life. My eyes are open to things I didn’t see before,” he says.
Henderson says when temperatures drop, some folks warm up in the McCracken County Public Library during the daylight hours. But when the library doors close, community members need to look elsewhere for shelter. Henderson says he’s seen people wait outside the warming center doors for hours, just to make sure they have a bed.
The pastor says Paducah’s homeless population is rapidly growing, and with less than 30 available beds, the warming center isn’t large enough to meet the need. Additionally, transportation to the center isn't a given.
Henderson says a number of the center's winter guests must walk long distances to get there. Those who make it there in time to secure a spot are offered use of a shower, a hot meal, a warm bed, and even laundry services. For some who don't, Henderson says local law enforcement and community members have previously helped secure hotel rooms.
The center relies on volunteers to keep its doors open during the winter months, so organizers are already beginning their search for help. They’re also working on implementing changes that will make volunteering more accessible to the community.
In the past, many volunteers have stayed at the center overnight, helping to ensure the safety and well-being of guests. Now, Henderson says the church is working on creating two hour shifts, which might be easier for volunteers to commit to.
Nunn and Crouse both say when they volunteer, they find themselves pitching in wherever they can — whether that’s getting beds ready, filling up paper towels, serving food, emptying trash, or lending a listening ear.
“A lot of the people we talk to or work with really needed someone to talk to. I met all kinds of people being a volunteer down here. And I see them on the street, they recognize me, and uh, we strike up a conversation,” Nunn explains.
Crouse sees familiar faces around town sometimes, too.
“I've become a lot more concerned with our homeless community, and it kind of grieves me when I'm driving around in the evenings downtown and I see some of our winter guests sleeping on concrete," he says.
Crouse says he initially experienced some apprehension about volunteering at the center, and it took him a couple of tries to fully commit. Now, he says it feels like a calling.
“You quickly do away with all those myths you’ve heard about homeless people,” Crouse says, adding that if you “let yourself open up to the experiences of working with the homeless,” you start to "feel a lot more compassion.”
Crouse and Nunn encourage community members to volunteer at the center. Henderson says he wants the center's upcoming volunteer meeting to serve as an opportunity to remove stigma and stereotypes about people who are homeless. He says the meeting is for anyone who has volunteered in the past, is interested in volunteering this year or just wants to learn a little bit more about what they do. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on July 29 at Washington Street Baptist Church.
If you can't volunteer but would still like to help the center, consider making a donation. You can mail a check directly to the Washington Street Warming Center at 739 Washington St. in Paducah, Kentucky.