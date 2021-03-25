MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The future McCracken County sports complex now has a name: Greenway Sports.
A decision still has not been made on who will run the multimillion-dollar facility. But, the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission discussed options during its meeting Wednesday.
One option would be hiring an outside company to run the complex.
"We need the experience to do it, and I think it will be challenging to get that experience immediately local," commission member Chris Hill said.
A second option would include a merger of management. An outside company could run the complex, but they would hire someone local for day-to-day operations.
"They may or may not send someone here permanently," commission member Meagan Musselman said. "They may be looking for a qualified person they can train."
It's also a possibility to hire different people for different stages of the project.
Commission Chairman Jim Dudley said they could hire someone to manage the design phase, someone different for the construction phase and another person once the complex is complete.
"I don't know if I can say which way we're leaning yet, but you can see that there is going to be a lot of research and time put into it to make that decision," Dudley said.
The Sports Tourism Commission members must hear from McCracken County Fiscal Court commissioners, Judge Executive Craig Clymer, the Paducah City Commission, Paducah Mayor George Bray and the public about what they want.
"The process is not as easy as one person who's run a facility before comes and does that. There's not a lot of people who do that," Dudley said. "It's somebody who has design experience, construction experience, and then you have to be able to run the facility and manage it."
A final decision won't be made for months. Dudley said the commission budgeted a conservative amount of money for the person who manages the complex. They may have to increase the budget depending on who they hire.