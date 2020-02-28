PADUCAH — Health care agencies in the Local 6 area want to give you the tools to prevent opioid overdose deaths.
Friday, they will offer training on the opioid overdose antidote Narcan and how to test for fentanyl.
Brandon Milburn has been drug free for nine months.
"I mean, it overran every other aspect of my life," Milburn said. "I quit caring about sports. I quit caring about my family."
Milburn said Narcan saved his life, after overdosing twice on fentanyl. He said people in the community should learn how to use Narcan.
"You don't want to be placed in a position where you have an opportunity to save someone's life and then you're unprepared to do so," Milburn said.
At the event, the participating agencies will be giving out free fentanyl test strips, as well as Narcan spray. All you have to do is insert it up the overdosing individual's nose and spray.
People will learn how to use fentanyl test strips to determine if pills or drugs are laced with the deadly opioid.
Here's how it works.
You test the residue of the drug by adding a small amount of water to it and then dip the strip into the water/residue for 15 seconds and lay flat for a minute or two. The strip will show if it's positive for fentanyl.
McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton said she's seen an increase in fentanyl-related overdoses, and those testing tools can help prevent that.
"Sometimes we're right in the midst of many chemicals and powders that we're not quite sure what they are," Melton said. " I think it puts everybody at risk."
Melton said she hopes people will learn that there's support for those struggling with addiction.
"There are resources available," Melton said. "This community has invested in their care, and we want them to be happy."
"I never would have imagined I'd have the peace today that I have," Milburn said. "My life is better today than it was before I ever started using drugs."
And he hopes others can experience the peace of a drug-free life.
The training will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the McCracken County Library.
The event will be presented by Purchase Area Health Connections, KentuckyCare, the McCracken County Coroner's Office, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, McCracken County ASAP and Four Rivers' Regional Prevention Center.