MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The National Weather Service says the tornado that touched down Friday in Fremont, KY was an EF-2. The NWS finished their damage survey on Saturday, finding the tornado had 125 mph winds and was 175 yards wide.
In total the tornado had a 1.54 mile long path, starting one mile South of Fremont and ending a half mile Northeast. NWS says about two dozen homes and business were damaged as a result of the tornado.
On top of the tornado, NWS says strong winds throughout the area brought down several large tree branches and trees.