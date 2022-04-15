PADUCAH — Crews with the National Weather Service in Paducah hit the ground to survey storm damaged areas from Wednesday evening's storms. They confirmed four tornadoes did touch down in western Kentucky: One in Hickman County, one in Graves County and two in Marshall County.
They're following the tracks of tornadoes to learn their path, and they're surveying downed trees and damaged homes. It all starts in the command center. From tracking a weather event to issuing warnings, they start days out from when it's expected to hit an area.
Rachel Trevino with the National Weather Service says their command center is staffed 24/7, and they bring in more people for bigger weather events.
"We start deciding who is doing what job and who is still doing the forecasts. We have to continue all of our regular duties even though there is severe weather coming in," says Trevino.
Steve Eddy and his team spent Thursday surveying damage.
"Our purpose is to find out if there was a tornado, or if there's damage, where it is and what caused it. Then, if it a tornado we rate it," says Eddy.
One of their stops was near a tree line in Mayfield, but it's not just for the record books.
"Our data also feeds things like your engineering standards for housing and things like that and construction standards would be out there. This data is fed into," says Eddy.
The process varies from each tornado. It depends on things like location and sizing of the tornado.