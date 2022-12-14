PADUCAH — In the United States, 6.9 million women and nearly 500,000 births are affected by a lack of access to quality maternity care, according to a report from the March of Dimes.
The national nonprofit, which focuses on health care improvements for mothers and babies, says there are areas in the country where this lack of care is more evident. They're called maternity care deserts, and our area has them.
The March of Dimes released a report card for every state in the country, grading the state of maternal and infant health.
Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee all received a D grade. Kentucky got an F on its report card rating.
Doctors say hospitals need to allocate resources to people in rural areas when it comes to pregnancies.
But some are seeking out quality health care.
We spoke to one local woman about her pregnancy journey while living in a maternity care desert.
Melanie Peek had an emergency C-section. Her baby is staying at the NICU at Baptist Health Paducah.
"I wasn't even able to see my baby after I had given birth, and that was hard. But they keep you posted, and they call, and just, the nurses are great," Peek says.
Peek is from Lyon County, with about a 45-minute drive to Baptist Health Paducah. March of Dimes says the county is a maternity care desert. Click here to see the March of Dimes' map of maternity care deserts.
There isn't a hospital providing obstetric care, and there are no birth centers, no obstetricians or gynecologists and no certified nurse midwives.
Doctors say it's important to allocate support to these areas.
"Our job is to identify those things and provide the resources that we can to help level the playing field," says Dr. Blair Tolar, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Baptist Health Paducah. "Everybody should have access to equitable care. Everybody should have the chance of having the same healthy outcome."
Tolar says even before the delivery date it's important for pregnant women to regularly have checkups to make sure everything is going smoothly.
"The best way to have a healthy pregnancy outcome and a healthy delivery is to go to all of those prenatal appointments, get all of your labs done, have your ultrasounds done, have those conversations with your physician or with your midwife," Tolar says.
For Peek, she's grateful Baptist Health Paducah is a drivable distance away, but she understands that some people might not be as lucky.
"Maybe not have cars or vehicles like I do. I'm fortunate and blessed, but I was able to get here and everything, but it could definitely prove difficult to somebody who is not as fortunate as I am," Peek says.
Doctors say important additional resources include transportation services and telehealth. For people who live in rural areas, they say access is crucial.
Download the document below to read the full 2022 report on Maternity Care Deserts from March of Dimes.