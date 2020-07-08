Weather Alert

...HEAT INDICES OF 100 TO 105 THIS AFTERNOON... HIGH TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON IN THE LOWER HALF OF THE 90S WILL COMBINE WITH QUITE HUMID CONDITIONS TO PRODUCE HEAT INDICES FROM AROUND 100 TO NEAR 105 THIS AFTERNOON. SOME RELIEF WILL COME TO A FEW AREAS AS A FEW ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. THE PATTERN OF HIGH HEAT INDICES WILL CONTINUE THURSDAY, WITH AFTERNOON HIGHS MOSTLY IN THE LOWER 90S. IN THIS HUMID AIRMASS, HEAT INDICES ARE FORECAST TO TOP OUT BETWEEN 100 TO 105 DEGREES AGAIN. IF YOU ARE ACTIVE OUTDOORS, TAKE BREAKS, AND DRINK PLENTY OF NON- ALCOHOLIC FLUIDS. THOSE INVOLVED WITH CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS CHECK THE BACK SEAT BEFORE LEAVING THEIR VEHICLE.