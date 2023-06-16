PADUCAH — Deputies responding to a welfare check weeks ago discovered a foul odor emanating from a mobile home on Clarks River Road.
In early May, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered numerous neglected Chihuahuas in the home, living without food and with cockroaches in their water. Deputies described urine, feces, fleas and cockroaches littering the floor, and said one chihuahua was found dead.
Anthony “Mark” West — a man with a previous animal cruelty charge — was arrested on May 3, accused of neglecting the dogs. The rescued dogs went on to the McCracken County Humane Society to be cared for and treated until they could find new homes.
McCracken County Humane Society Executive Director Traci Phelps tells Local 6 working with animals can be a rollercoaster of emotions.
"Sometimes, you know, one that we've had for a long time gets adopted and everybody's in tears, and it's happy tears,” Phelps says.
On Thursday, she was gearing up for those happy tears as 17 chihuahua-mix dogs found in the mobile home were finally ready to be put up for adoption.
They've all been spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed and vaccinated, and they are ready to go to their forever homes.
Phelps says the dogs are being released on a first-come, first-serve basis, with applications available in-person or on their website.
"I think quite a few are going to go home today. We've kind of been taking internal bets as to who's going to go home," she says.
Caring for animals is a challenge, often complicated when those animals come to the shelter as a result of a court case or hoarding situation.
Phelps says court cases can sometimes take a while, so the shelter ends up with dogs that have to stay there for months at a time.
Not all of the dogs that go to the humane society as the result of a court case are coming from poor living conditions, Phelps says, but some are.
The animals can have aggression or behavior issues. They may be underweight or even need surgeries. Getting them ready for adoption can be a lengthy process.
And the longer they sit in the shelter, the longer that space isn't available for another animal, and the less likely they are, statistically, to adjust well to a new home.
She says as much as her and her staff members love each of the animals and treat them like their own, they're ready to say goodbye.
Since the McCracken County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, she explains, the only way they can free up room to help more animals is by adopting current animals out. When the shelter reaches maximum capacity, it might have to turn some animals away. That can be stressful for everyone involved and cause tensions with the public to run high.
That's why she says the shelter tries to get out into the community to do events and give people an opportunity to see the animals.
"We will bend over backwards to make an adoption happen," she explains.
Despite the challenges of working with animals — especially those going through the court system — Phelps says it's worth it.
"You know, I've had all kinds of jobs in my lifetime, and this is by far the most rewarding," she explains.
She says they've literally got an animal for everyone. They have dogs and cats of all ages and breeds. And if you aren't ready for a yearslong commitment but still want to help, you might be able to foster or volunteer.
According to Phelps, pregnant animals or those with other health conditions may do better in a home than at the shelter. So those animals are sometimes fostered until they give birth or recover from their ailments.
The Chihuahuas that went up for adoption Thursday range in age from eight weeks to six years. You can see pictures of each one of them on the humane society's Facebook page.
As of about 2 p.m. Thursday, four of the dogs had already been adopted.
The humane society requires veterinary references, a meet and greet, and — if you are a renter — a copy of your lease stating that you are allowed to have pets. The adoption fee for each of them is $200.
Click here to learn more about donating or volunteering with the humane society.