MURPHYSBORO,IL — Murphysboro, Illinois, teachers are going on strike starting Thursday. The Murphysboro Education Association says union members overwhelmingly voted to reject the board of education's latest contract offer.

"The teachers feel we deserve better. Our students deserve better, our schools deserve better. This affects many things. One of the most important things is the quality education we provide the students," said teacher and union spokeswoman Lisa Shields. Legally, they could strike starting Tuesday, but Shields said they want to give parents time to prepare and the district time to possibly go back to the negotiating table.

"This is part of our community. We are not trying to do anything in any way that would hurt this school district or take from this district. We are only trying to do the best for our students," said Shields.

Murphysboro Superintendent Chris Grode said the board’s final offer included an annual raise of more than $2,000 per year, every year for three years and continued payment of health insurance, retirement and HRA. Shields said they've done the math, and the board can afford the 4% salary increase the union asked for. "The money is there, and the money will be there. There is more than adequate funding coming in this year. They're including things we already have," said Shields.