MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Imagine one of your monthly bills skyrocketing from $15 to nearly $100 in the course of a year. That's the reality for the people in one McCracken County subdivision.
And that's not the only reason folks are upset with their sewer provider, Bluegrass Water. People in that neighborhood, which is between McCracken County High School and the airport, say the company has serious maintenance issues and there's often a bad smell.
Residents say they've sent a petition along with a letter to the Public Service Commission describing the issues and requesting a solution. The McCracken County Health Department has inspected the Bluegrass sewer system lagoon. Back in October, they found some violations and issued a notice to the company.
People living in the subdivision are more than just neighbors; it's a family community. Jan Partin has called this neighborhood home for more than a decade.
She says she loves where she lives and never had any issues with the sewer system.
"It's always worked. We still don't have a problem with mechanics. It still works fine. We have a septic system in our front yards, and then it goes down to the lagoon," says Partin.
She says problems with the sewer lagoon started only when Bluegrass Water took over several years ago.
"After they took over, the smell started coming up. It turned green. We had them out here several times. This is Bluegrass Water. We had them out here several times to assess it. They told us there was nothing I could do about it. That would cost too much money," she says.
Partin and other community members came together to knock door to door to get a total of 58 signatures on a petition saying that the maintenance of the lagoon and the recent rate raises is a problem.
They sent that petition along with a letter describing the issues to the Public Service Commission. Partin says she just wants to see action.
"Rates to go down or for JSA come and grab us to be a part of their services, just to get away from Bluegrass and their high rate," she says.