PADUCAH — Jade Cain is an 18-year-old who loves watching Netflix and hanging out with her baby nephew.
But, her life was far more complicated seven years ago. At 11, she was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, also known as AVM.
It is an abnormal cluster of veins and arteries in her brain. The treatment for a cure exposed Jade to radiation necrosis, the swelling and dying of her brain tissue.
"I thought 'I'm gonna' die from this,' and I didn't, but it was rough," said Jade.
She was at school when she experienced major headaches. Her family took her to the hospital, where she received scary news.
"They come back in and said there was blood in my brain from the CT scan that they'd done, and asked me where I wanted to be flown out to." said Jade.
Now, at 18, she still remembers that pain and missing out on years of school.
"I think the worst part was that I couldn't move my neck. My head was stiff, so I was just sitting there with my shoulders," said Jade. "And I couldn't really move it, and I tried to go back to school. Couldn't do it."
Her mom, Desiree Fisher, said her headaches and symptoms grew worse, the steroids were not helping, and they were told her chances at life were falling.
"When we got to the hospital and they told us she was in congestive heart failure and she was in fluid overload, I called him [the neurosurgeon] and said we can't do this anymore." said Fisher.
At that point, their neurosurgeon, Dr. Tom Yao, introduced an idea — and the only other option to saving Jade's life — a never-before-used treatment.
"I was very worried, because the biggest problem with this treatment was the side effect was a brain bleed, which is what she already had," said Fisher. "And it wasn't approved in pediatric patients at all."
Jade said the pain was so severe she contemplated death, but family, cuddles from her Dachshund, Oliver, and her many books helped.
"I stayed in my room, and I read," said Jade.
This treatment for radiation necrosis may not exist if not for Jade.
Things are back to normal. Cain is an advocate for those with the condition, and looking to attend Western Kentucky Community Technical College.
The fifth annual Dancin' Divas event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday at Walker Hall Events Center. Jade, her mom, and Yao will be there. Local dance troupes will entertain to raise money for Jade's cause.
For information on the event, visit the Dancin' Divas fundraiser Facebook page.