MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A measure proposed in the Kentucky house this week would prohibit cities from annexing schools without the districts' approval.
House bill 515 was filed on behalf of McCracken County officials.
If the city of Paducah decided to annex county land that included McCracken County Schools property, nobody could tell them no.
Under current law, annexation can be blocked if the property owner is a registered voter in the county.
McCracken County Schools has no property owner.
That means the county could then lose up $100,000 in tax revenue.
The bill would be necessary to stop that.
However, Paducah Mayor George Bray says the city has no intentions of annexing school property at all.
“But the county is, I believe, trying to create a solution to a problem that does not exist,” says Bray.
Bray is very open about not wanting to annex McCracken County Schools.
McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman says he and other members of the fiscal court are just taking preventative measures.
“We want to make sure to be proactive and make sure there's not some way that they would go in and annex them in the future. Because there's a verbal commitment now. If the city commission changes, their verbal commitment could change,” says Bartleman.
Bray says after being transparent with them, he had no idea the bill was even in discussion.
“Candidly, I was surprised that this bill had been filed. Nobody really communicated that to me. They didn't have to communicate that to me,” says Bray.
Rep. Ed Massey of northern Kentucky introduced the bill Wednesday on behalf of McCracken County leaders.
Bartleman says they opted for him over local representatives because of his previous experience.
“That happened in Graves County several years ago where the city of Mayfield went in and annexed Graves County High School. There were some lawsuits over that, which Ed Massey, at the time, was not in the legislature, but he represented the Graves County school system to try to block that,” Bartleman says.
The bill is currently in the committee, awaiting further action.
“We're not sure of the prospects where that could pass this session, but he promised, at least, there would be some public hearings on it to get the discussion going. If it doesn't pass this session, perhaps it will pass in another session, or there will be some debate and study so it can be a future issue to deal with,” Bartleman says.
Annexation would also double payroll taxes for school district employees.
Bartleman says he's advocating for them as well, because they should at least have a say.
Both Bray and Bartleman say the relationship between the county and the city is strong.
They hope to work through this disagreement and arrive at a resolution.